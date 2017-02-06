2:54 pm, February 7, 2017
Wofford rebounds to beat ETSU behind Garcia and Magee

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:35 pm 02/06/2017 09:35pm
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Garcia scored 28 points and Wofford rebounded from a double-digit second half deficit to win its third straight 79-76 over East Tennessee State on Monday night.

Garcia finished 10 of 14 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. Fletcher Magee hit five from beyond the arc and had 23 total points for the Terriers (12-13, 7-5 Southern Conference), who hit 13 of 25 overall from 3. Over half of Wofford’s 24 field goals were 3-pointers.

ETSU (18-6, 8-3) led by 10 early in the second half and 57-48 with 10:49 left to go. Garcia drilled a 3, and Wofford rallied with a 14-5 stretch over the next three-plus minutes to tie it at 62.

Three-pointers by Magee and Nate Hoover several possessions later made it 68-62 Terriers, and Wofford held on the rest of the way.

T.J. Cromer, who cut the lead to 72-71 with 1:27 remaining, led the Buccaneers with 24 points.

