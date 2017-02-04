4:13 pm, February 4, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT A crash has temporarily stopped all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Virginia, before VA-286/Fairfax Co. Parkway (exit 166).

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Winthrop downs Campbell 76-62…

Winthrop downs Campbell 76-62 on Johnson’s career night

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:10 pm 02/04/2017 04:10pm
Share

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored a career-high 39 points shooting 5 of 9 on 3-pointers — and set a school record with 256 career 3s — and Winthrop beat Campbell 76-62 on Saturday.

Johnson eclipsed the record of 254 career 3s set by LaShawn Coulter (1990-95). Johnson also became the 16th Big South Conference player to score more than 1,800 career points.

Xavier Cooks scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Winthrop (18-5, 9-2), which has won two straight. His free throw put the Eagles up for good 23-22 in the first half and Winthrop led 32-24 at halftime after a 10-2 run in which Johnson scored six.

Johnson hit his fifth 3 and the Eagles extended their lead to 16 with 2:55 left to play after Campbell went scoreless for 4:28.

Chris Clemons scored 24 points and Mogga Lado added 10 for Campbell (11-13, 4-8), which finished shooting 38.9 percent from the floor to Winthrop’s and 52 percent.

Campbell has lost three straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Winthrop downs Campbell 76-62…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball