Williams scores 21, South Alabama edges Louisiana-Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Ken Williams scored 21 points with four 3-pointers and South Alabama held off Louisiana-Monroe to win 66-63 on Saturday, ending a seven-game skid in the series.

South Alabama pulled ahead 46-37 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams. ULM closed to 54-49 on a layup by Josh Ajayi, but the Jaguars led 64-56 with 32 seconds left on Josh Ajayi’s two free throws.

Sam McDaniel made a layup and, after a South Alabama turnover, Marvin Jean-Pierre hit a 3 to pull ULM to 64-61 with 10 seconds to go. Williams made two from the line for a 66-61 lead before Jean-Pierre’s layup with three seconds left.

Ajayi scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Don MuepoKelly added 11 points, and the Jaguars (12-12, 5-6 Sun Belt) shot 44.2 percent from the floor.

McDaniel scored 20 points and Travis Munnings 15 for the Warhawks (7-18, 1-11), who have lost three straight.