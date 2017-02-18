9:32 pm, February 18, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Williams, Potts help Middle…

Williams, Potts help Middle Tennessee to 14th win in C-USA

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 9:10 pm 02/18/2017 09:10pm
Share

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — JaCorey Williams scored 25 points and Giddy Potts 19 as Middle Tennessee weathered a late Marshall rally to hang on for a 97-86 win, its fourth in a row.

Williams made 9 of 17 shots and has scored 20 or more points in nine games this season. Potts made five 3-pointers, matching his season best from beyond the arc. Middle Tennessee (24-4, 14-1) shot 52 percent (34 of 65) and led for all but a minute en route to its school-record 14th win in Conference USA play.

The victory also gave Coach Kermit Davis his 300th win.

Led by 27 points from C.J.Burks, the Thundering Herd (15-12, 8-6) came thundering back from 24 points down in the final six minutes to come as close as nine with three seconds left. Ryan Taylor added 20 points and 13 rebounds, Jon Elmore 18 points and five assists.

Marshall lost a two-game win streak but remains among five teams clustered behind Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech. The top four teams receive a first-round bye.

Middle Tennessee’s Reggie Upshaw, 12 points, and Marshall’s Taylor are two of only three players in the country with 1,000 points, 50 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals in their careers.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Williams, Potts help Middle…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball