Williams has 18, clinching FT as S Alabama tops Troy 76-71

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Ken Williams had 18 points, including the clinching free throws with one second remaining and South Alabama edged Troy 76-71 on Saturday night.

The Jaguars (11-12, 4-6 Sun Belt), took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Shaq Calhoun that made it 68-66 and started an 8-0 run. The Trojans got it to 74-71 on a 3-pointer by Wesley Person with nine seconds left.

Neither team led by more than eight points and both had a strong finish with South Alabama making its last six shots and Troy going 5 of 7.

Don MuepoKelly added 16 points for the Jags and Josh Ajayi had 12. South Alabama shot 58 percent (15 of 26), and had just one turnover, in the second half. Williams had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kevin Baker had a career-high 19 for Troy, which only had two turnovers after the break but was outscored by six from the foul line. Wesley Person added 14 points and DeVon Walker had 12 rebounds.