Williams, Barham combine for 37 points, FAMU beats Howard

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:48 pm 02/04/2017 11:48pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Williams had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Marcus Barham scored 17 and Florida A&M beat Howard 71-62 on Saturday night.

Justin Ravenel made 4 of 6 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and finished with 13 points for FAMU (6-16, 4-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

The Rattlers made 12 of 23 shots, and limited Howard (5-18, 2-6) to 33-percent shooting, in the first half, took a 12-point lead into the break and led by 16 early in the second. The Bison cut their deficit to 55-50 with seven minutes left, but would get no closer.

James Miller and Damon Collins had 14 points apiece and Solomon Mangham scored 13, including three 3s, for Howard. The Bison made just 6 of 21 from 3-point range, 10 of 19 free throws and committed 15 turnovers. They have lost four in a row.

