Williams’ 2 late 3s lift Dayton over Rhode Island 75-74

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:05 pm 02/10/2017 10:05pm
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Xeyrius Williams hit two 3-pointers in the final 18.9 seconds, including the game-winner with 7.2 left, lifting Dayton to a 75-74 win over Rhode Island on Friday night and into first place in the Atlantic 10.

Jared Terrell made a difficult layup with a minute left and Kuran Iverson made two free throws with 24.4 to go to put Rhode Island up 73-69. Scoochie Smith then dribbled into the lane and kicked the ball to Williams on the left wing for his first 3.

After a quick foul, E.C. Matthews made 1 of 2 free throws before Smith penetrated again and found Williams in the left corner. Terrell took the inbounds pass and drove past Charles Cook but into Kendall Pollard with the ball going out of bounds. The Rams’ inbounds pass was 1.4 seconds left was thrown away.

Pollard scored 17 points for the Flyers (19-5, 10-2), who won their fourth straight and moved a half-game in front of VCU. Williams and Cooke added 13.

Rhode Island (16-8, 8-4), who dropped two games behind Dayton, got 20 points from Kuran Iverson, 16 from Matthews and 20 each from Terrell and Hassan Martin.

