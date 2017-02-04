4:13 pm, February 4, 2017
White, Sheppard, Barkley lead way in East Carolina win

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:06 pm 02/04/2017 04:06pm
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Caleb White scored 20 points, Jeremy Sheppard hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 18 points and East Carolina defeated Tulane 74-65 on Saturday.

White had three 3-pointers as did Kentrell Barkley, who scored 14 points with 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season along with six assists. The Pirates (11-13, 3-8 American) made 12 of 21 from the arc for 57 percent.

Cameron Reynolds scored 16 points and Ray Ona Embo 15 for the Green Wave (4-19, 1-10), who lost their seventh straight.

Trailing by one, ECU outscored Tulane 16-3 over the final five minutes of the first half to lead 43-31. The lead reached 15 in the second half after Deng Riak scored all six of his points in an 8-0 run. A 3-pointer and dunk by Ona Embo got Tulane within four with under three minutes left but the Green Wave didn’t score again with Sheppard and White combining for five points down the stretch.

