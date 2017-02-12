10:50 pm, February 12, 2017
White leads Colorado past Washington State, 81-49

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 10:32 pm 02/12/2017 10:32pm
Colorado guard Josh Fortune, left, fights for control of a loose ball with Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Derrick White scored 23 points and the Colorado Buffaloes capitalized on the return of suspended seniors Wesley Gordon and Xavier Johnson to wallop Washington State 81-49 on Sunday night.

The Buffaloes (15-11, 5-8 Pac-12) had a season-best 12 steals and scored 34 points off Washington State’s two dozen turnovers.

The Cougars (11-14, 4-9) were seeking their first series sweep in five years. Washington State beat the Buffs 91-89 in overtime last month, but the Cougars’ poor ball-handling quickly drained any drama from this rematch.

Robert Franks led Washington State with 10 points.


