Western Michigan beats Ball State to tie Cardinals for lead

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tucker Haymond scored 21 points and Western Michigan beat Ball State 80-55 on Saturday to move into a first-place tie with the Cardinals in the Mid-American West Division.

Thomas Wilder added 16 points and Brandon Johnson 10 for the Broncos (13-15, 9-7), who have won seven of their last eight games, including six in a row, after starting conference play 2-6, including an 84-78 loss to Ball State on Jan. 28.

Tayler Person scored 15 points and Franko House 13 for the Cardinals (18-11, 9-7), who had won three straight games and were 7-0 against division opponents until Saturday’s loss.

A 12-0 run gave the Broncos the lead for good, 19-10, midway through the first half. They went up by double figures for good on a dunk by Seth Dugan with 16:33 left in the game. An 11-0 run gave the Broncos a 29-point lead with three minutes remaining.