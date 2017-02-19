Wendell, No. 25 Drake women beat Loyola-Chicago 86-42

CHICAGO (AP) — Lizzy Wendell rebounded from a sub-par outing to score 19 points with seven assists and lead No. 25 Drake to an 86-42 victory over Loyola-Chicago on Sunday that tied the school record of 16 consecutive wins.

Wendell had her nation-leading string of 102 games with at least 10 points end with a five-point effort in a victory over Indiana State on Friday. Against the Ramblers (2-23, 1-13 Missouri Valley), she was 7-of-14 shooting. Sammie Bachrodt added 17 points and Becca Hittner 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Katie Salmon scored 14 points and Kaitlyn Williams 10 for Loyola, which has lost 11 in a row.

The victory for Drake (22-24, 15-0), which last Monday made its first appearance in the rankings since 2001, tied its 1996-97 team for the longest win streak.

The game was tied once, at 3-3, but Drake quickly took off to lead by 15 after the first quarter and 34 at halftime. The lead reached a high of 45 late in the game.