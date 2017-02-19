5:03 pm, February 19, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wendell, No. 25 Drake…

Wendell, No. 25 Drake women beat Loyola-Chicago 86-42

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 4:54 pm 02/19/2017 04:54pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Lizzy Wendell rebounded from a sub-par outing to score 19 points with seven assists and lead No. 25 Drake to an 86-42 victory over Loyola-Chicago on Sunday that tied the school record of 16 consecutive wins.

Wendell had her nation-leading string of 102 games with at least 10 points end with a five-point effort in a victory over Indiana State on Friday. Against the Ramblers (2-23, 1-13 Missouri Valley), she was 7-of-14 shooting. Sammie Bachrodt added 17 points and Becca Hittner 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Katie Salmon scored 14 points and Kaitlyn Williams 10 for Loyola, which has lost 11 in a row.

The victory for Drake (22-24, 15-0), which last Monday made its first appearance in the rankings since 2001, tied its 1996-97 team for the longest win streak.

The game was tied once, at 3-3, but Drake quickly took off to lead by 15 after the first quarter and 34 at halftime. The lead reached a high of 45 late in the game.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wendell, No. 25 Drake…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball