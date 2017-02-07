10:53 am, February 8, 2017
Weisz scores 22 PTs to lift Princeton past Penn 64-49

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:09 pm 02/07/2017 09:09pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Weisz scored 22 points with a career-best six 3-pointers and Myles Stephens added 16 points to lead Princeton to its ninth-straight win with a 64-49 victory over Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Princeton (13-6, 6-0 Ivy League) is off to its best start in conference play since starting 8-0 in 2011.

Weisz’s 3 with 13:10 left before halftime made it 12-10 in Princeton’s favor and the Tigers led the rest of the way. Weisz’s basket started a 13-0 run in which he added another 3-pointer.

Princeton led 39-27 at intermission, and the Tigers outscored Penn (7-12, 0-6) in the first seven minutes, 11-6, and took a 50-33 lead on Amir Bell’s 3 with 13:25 remaining. Stephens’ 3-point play on a jump shot made the lead 19.

Darnell Foreman led Penn with 11 points, and AJ Brodeur and Sam Jones each scored 10.

Penn still leads the all-time series 124-111.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
