10:45 pm, February 9, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Washington star Fultz sits…

Washington star Fultz sits out with a sore right knee

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:41 pm 02/09/2017 09:41pm
Share

Freshman star Markelle Fultz, projected as a potential top pick in this year’s NBA draft, is sitting out Washington’s game at Colorado on Thursday night because of a sore right knee.

It’s not clear how or when Fultz got hurt.

He watched his team’s shootaround from the bench in sweats, and the Huskies said he wouldn’t suit up for the game.

Fultz’s 23.2-point average leads all freshmen and he’s the only player in the NCAA averaging 20 points, six assists and six rebounds. He scored a season-high 37 points in an 85-83 overtime win over Colorado on Jan. 18.

Buffs senior starters Wesley Gordon and Xavier Johnson were held out for a second consecutive game for unspecified violations of team rules.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Washington star Fultz sits…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball