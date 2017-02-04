Walker scores 25 with 5 treys, Loyola (Md.) downs Army 78-63

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andre Walker scored 25 points, draining five of his team’s six 3-pointers and Loyola defeated Army 78-63 on Saturday, winning its fourth-straight game.

Jarred Jones added 16 points and Cam Gregory 14 for the Greyhounds, each hauling down 10 rebounds. Gregory and James Fives each had four steals and Walker three as Loyola made 13 steals and four blocked shots while forcing Army into 21 turnovers. Trailing by a point in the early going, Fives stole the ball and Jones passed to Andrew Kostecka for a 3-pointer and the lead. Walker added a layup and Fives blocked an Army drive to the basket as the Greyhounds began to assert control.

Loyola (13-10, 7-5 Patriot League) led by nine at halftime and made 18 of 29 field goals in the second half to finish at 53-percent shooting.

Tommy Funk scored 13 and Jordan Fox 12 to lead Army (9-15, 3-9), which has lost five of its last six.