11:09 pm, February 22, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Walker has double-double in…

Walker has double-double in Samford’s win over Mocs

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:45 pm 02/22/2017 10:45pm
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Wyatt Walker scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Samford defeated Chattanooga 72-68 in overtime Wednesday night.

Walker scored and then fed a pretty pass to Justin Hopkins inside for another bucket to lead 67-64 with 1:28 left in overtime, and Samford wouldn’t be overtaken. Two free throws by Triston Chatman got the Mocs within 69-68 with 11 seconds left but Josh Sharkey made two free throws before Chattanooga’s Tre’ McLean let loose with a shot from just inside halfcourt though there were seven seconds left. Walker got the rebound, was fouled and provided a clinching free throw.

The Mocs had a chance to win in regulation when Rodney Chatman worked the clock down but had the ball stolen as he started his drive.

Justin Tuoyo scored 20 points and McLean 19 for the Mocs (19-9, 10-6 Southern).

The Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8) ended a six-game losing streak to the Mocs.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Walker has double-double in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball