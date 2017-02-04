4:50 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wagner pulls away from…

Wagner pulls away from Fairleigh Dickinson 68-59

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 1:38 pm 02/04/2017 01:38pm
Share

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Henson scored 16 points to join the 1,000-point club, Michael Carey added 15 and Wagner pulled away late to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 68-59 on Saturday for its third straight win.

JoJo Cooper added 13 points, six assists and three steals for the Seahawks (11-11, 7-5 Northeast Conference) and Michael Aaman had 11 points.

Aaman put Wagner ahead for good with a free throw with 8:40 remaining to make it 47-46. That started an 8-0 run with Carey scoring six straight. The Knights (10-13, 8-4) scored four straight but then Henson made two free throws and a 3-pointer for a 59-50 lead with 4:35 left and the lead never dipped below seven the rest of the way.

There were 28 fouls and 39 free throws in the second half with the Seawolves a plus-eight from the line, going 20 for 25.

Stephan Jiggetts had 13 points for the Knights.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Wagner pulls away from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball