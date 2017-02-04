Wagner pulls away from Fairleigh Dickinson 68-59

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Henson scored 16 points to join the 1,000-point club, Michael Carey added 15 and Wagner pulled away late to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 68-59 on Saturday for its third straight win.

JoJo Cooper added 13 points, six assists and three steals for the Seahawks (11-11, 7-5 Northeast Conference) and Michael Aaman had 11 points.

Aaman put Wagner ahead for good with a free throw with 8:40 remaining to make it 47-46. That started an 8-0 run with Carey scoring six straight. The Knights (10-13, 8-4) scored four straight but then Henson made two free throws and a 3-pointer for a 59-50 lead with 4:35 left and the lead never dipped below seven the rest of the way.

There were 28 fouls and 39 free throws in the second half with the Seawolves a plus-eight from the line, going 20 for 25.

Stephan Jiggetts had 13 points for the Knights.