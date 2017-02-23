9:39 pm, February 23, 2017
Wagner gets past Bryant with late push

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:25 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Carey had 14 points and 15 rebounds on Thursday night, and Wagner overcame a 13-point deficit, gave it away and retook it in the final minutes to beat Bryant 69-66.

Corey Henson added 15 points and JoJo Cooper scored 13 for the Seahawks (15-12, 11-6), who closed the game on a 12-4 run. Nisre Zouzoua led the Bulldogs (11-19, 8-9) with 25 points.

Wagner’s first run was a 16-4 run to tie it at 44 and the briefly pulled in front at 53-51. But Bryant surged back in front and led 64-59 with 4:17 left.

Marcel Pettway had 14 points and Adam Grant scored 10 for Bryant. Ikenna Ndugba had six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

