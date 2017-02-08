10:42 pm, February 8, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

W Illinois beats Oral Roberts 63-60 on Usiosefe’s free throw

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:21 pm 02/08/2017 10:21pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Garrett Covington scored 20 points, Jeremiah Usiosefe scored 10 and the game-winning free throws, and Western Illinois held off Oral Roberts 63-60 on Wednesday night to end a two-game skid.

Covington’s jumper capped a 13-2 second-half run and the Leathernecks pulled ahead 44-32, then led by 13, 60-47, on his 3-pointer with 5:02 to play. Kris Martin hit three straight 3-pointers, Aaron Young made a layup and the Golden Eagles closed to 60-58 with 1:13 left.

Usiosefe’s free throw put Western Illinois up 61-58, but Oral Roberts closed to 61-60 on Jalen Bradley’s jumper with six seconds to play. Usiosefe added two from the line with a second left and the Golden Eagles didn’t get another shot.

C.J. Duff added 12 points for Western Illinois (8-15, 5-7 Summit).

Aaron Anderson scored 14 points with nine rebounds for Oral Roberts (7-19, 3-9), which has lost five straight. Martin and Albert Owens also scored 14.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
