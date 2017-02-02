Vivians, Chinwe, McCowan power No. 5 MSU past Auburn, 77-47

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Chinwe Okorie added 16 to lead No. 5 Mississippi State to a 77-47 win over Auburn on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (22-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) built a big lead early, lost most of it and then muscled their way back into control with a 17-0 stretch extending into the fourth quarter. The Tigers (15-8, 5-4) went 5:32 without scoring after cutting the margin to six points.

Teaira McCowan scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Mississippi State.

Brandy Montgomery and Katie Frerking accounted for all but 17 of Auburn’s points. Montgomery had 17 points and made 3 of 5 3-pointers. Frerking scored 13.

Auburn cut an early 21-point deficit down to 48-42 on a free throw by Jazmine Jones with 2:24 left in the third quarter. Mississippi State responded with the big run powered largely by McCowan, who came in when Okorie picked up her third foul.

Morgan William, who had six assists, scored her only two baskets during that pivotal stretch. McCowan has made 32 of 41 shots over the last six games.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State has held 11 straight opponents below 65 points. Bulldogs have won the last four meetings. Made 8 of 19 3-pointers and outrebounded Auburn 39-22.

Auburn has lost three of four games. Shot 18 of 51 (35.3 percent) from the floor.

FAST START

Okorie had 12 of Mississippi State’s first 17 points and the Bulldogs built a 32-11 lead early in the second quarter. Vivians opened the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State starts a two-game homestand against Missouri on Sunday.

Auburn visits Texas A&M Sunday before another road game against No. 4 South Carolina.