Vermont improves to 11-0 in America East Conference

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ernie Duncan hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Vermont beat Binghamton 71-51 on Monday night for its 13th straight victory.

Vermont trailed 12-11 before scoring its next nine points on 3-pointers by Cam Ward, Duncan and Kurt Steidl to take a 20-14 lead. The Catamounts outscored Binghamton 22-11 over the final 12 minutes of the first half for a 33-23 lead.

Payton Henson added 13 points for Vermont (21-5, 11-0 America East) and Darren Payen 11. Anthony Lamb, who was named the league’s rookie of the week for the fifth time this season, finished with just two points.

The Catamounts are one of six schools in the country undefeated in conference play — along with No. 14 Cincinnati, Princeton, Belmont, New Mexico State and top-ranked Gonzaga.

Bobby Ahearn had three 3-pointers, 15 points and seven rebounds for Binghamton (12-14, 3-8). Thomas Bruce and Dusan Perovic each added nine points.