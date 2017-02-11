10:46 pm, February 11, 2017
VCU pulls away from Davidson in second half

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:37 pm 02/11/2017 10:37pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — JeQuan Lewis scored 27 points and VCU pulled away from a tie with a 19-8 run in the second half and beat Davidson 74-60 on Saturday night.

Justin Tillman added 13 points and 16 rebounds as the Rams (20-5, 10-2 Atlantic 10) won their sixth in a row and kept pace with Dayton atop the league.

Jack Gibbs scored 27 points for the Wildcats (12-11, 5-7). Peyton Aldridge, whose 24 points and 12 rebounds were critical to the Wildcats’ 69-63 victory against the Rams on Jan. 14 at Davidson, missed 11 of 13 field goals attempts and finished with six points and five rebounds in 37 minutes.

Two free throws by Gibbs with 16:37 left tied the game at 36, but a dunk by Mo Alie-Cox and a putback dunk by Tillman whipped the sellout crowd at the Sigel Center into frenzy and started the surge that put the Rams in command. Tillman had eight points in the burst and Lewis had six.

