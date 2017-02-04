4:40 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » VCU hangs on in…

VCU hangs on in OT for 83-77 win over St. Bonaventure

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:23 pm 02/04/2017 09:23pm
Share

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Mo Alie-Cox scored 20 points, JeQuan Lewis sank a clutch free throw to force overtime and VCU slipped past St. Bonaventure in the extra period for an 83-77 win Saturday.

Leading most of the game, VCU (18-5, 8-2 Atlantic 10) fell behind with just half a second left in regulation when Matt Mobley sank a step-back 3-pointer to put St. Bonaventure on top 66-65. But the Bonnies (14-8, 6-4) were assessed a technical foul when their student section stormed the court with time still on the clock and Lewis hit the penalty shot to force overtime.

In the extra period, Jonathan Williams got a 3-point play to put VCU ahead for good, 71-68. The Bonnies twice cut the deficit back to a single point before the Rams got a 3-point play from Justin Tillman followed by 3-pointer from Lewis to go up 79-74 with 1:49 left and then protected it the rest of the way.

Tillman finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Lewis had 16 points and Doug Brooks 10.

Mobley finished with a career-high 34 points and set a St. Bonaventure record with nine 3-pointers. Jaylen Adams finished with 21 points for the Bonnies.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » VCU hangs on in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball