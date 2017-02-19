Valparaiso beats Detroit 83-63 behind Peters’ 20 points

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Peters scored 20 points to move into third on Valparaiso’s career-scoring list, Tevonn Walker added 11 points with 11 rebounds, and the Crusaders beat Detroit Mercy 83-63 on Sunday to stay atop the Horizon League standings.

Peters shot 8 of 16 from the field and hit 3 of 7 from behind the arc. His 2,325 career points surpass the 2,319 scored by Rashad Phillips (1997-2001) and the 2,321 by Chad Tucker (1983-88).

Detroit led 19-18 on Jaleel Hogan’s layup, but Lexus Williams’s layup put Valpo (22-6, 12-3) up for good and sparked an 11-5 run capped by Max Joseph’s 3-pointer that made it 29-24 with 3:42 left in the half.

Derrik Smit’s layup capped a 9-1 run and the Crusaders led 51-34 early in the second. Gerald Blackshear’s free throw with 12:04 left made it a 20-point game, 60-40, and Valparaiso was never threatened the rest of the way.

Detroit made just 19 of 55 (34.5 percent) field-goal attempts and committed 15 turnovers.

Patrick Robinson Jr. led the Titans (6-21, 4-11) with 14 points.