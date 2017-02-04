4:39 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UTEP upsets conference leader…

UTEP upsets conference leader Middle Tenn. 57-54

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:24 pm 02/04/2017 10:24pm
Share

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Matt Willms and Omega Harris made four free throws in the final seconds as UTEP upset Middle Tennessee 57-54 on Saturday night to put the lone blemish on the Blue Raiders’ Conference USA record.

The Miners, trailing 26-16 at the break, dominated the second half 41-27, taking their first lead, 51-50, when Harris hit a jumper with 2:27 left in the game. JaCorey Williams quickly answered with a jump shot and then Paul Thomas responded with a layup as UTEP retook the lead. Williams made two free throws to go ahead again. Harris made two free throws with 22 seconds remaining and Willms added two more to stop the Blue Raiders 10-game winning streak.

Willms finished with 14 points and Dominic Artis added 13 with four steals for UTEP (8-14, 6-4). The Miners remain unbeaten at home in league play.

Williams led Middle Tennessee (20-4, 10-1) with 24 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UTEP upsets conference leader…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball