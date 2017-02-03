12:54 am, February 3, 2017
UTEP rallies in 2nd half to beat UAB 63-59

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 12:22 am 02/03/2017 12:22am
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Omega Harris had 23 points as UTEP came roaring back in the second half to beat UAB 63-59 on Thursday night.

UAB looked to be in control at the break, leading 28-19 but the Miners rallied. They had a 14-4 run, capped by Dominic Artis’ 3-pointer followed by a layup, to take a 50-42 lead with 7:26 left in the game.

UAB closed to 58-55 following Hakeem Baxter’s 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining. Harris quickly responded with a trey and UTEP held on for its fifth win in the last six games. The Miners had lost 12 consecutive before winning three straight.

Matt Willms added 14 points and Artis chipped in 11 for UTEP (7-14, 5-4 Conference USA).

The Miners were 22 of 48 (46 percent) from the floor while holding UAB to 22-of-56 shooting. UTEP made six more free throws than UAB.

Baxter had 12 points for the Blazers (14-9, 7-3).

