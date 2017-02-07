USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. UConn (31)
|22-0
|775
|1
|2. Maryland
|23-1
|739
|3
|3. Mississippi State
|23-1
|695
|4
|4. Florida State
|22-2
|660
|5
|5. Baylor
|23-2
|652
|2
|6. South Carolina
|20-2
|640
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|22-3
|588
|8
|8. Washington
|22-3
|533
|10
|9. Oregon State
|22-2
|527
|11
|10. Texas
|19-4
|503
|13
|11. Stanford
|20-4
|428
|9
|12. UCLA
|18-5
|425
|12
|13. Ohio State
|21-5
|405
|14
|14. Louisville
|20-6
|400
|7
|15. Duke
|20-4
|375
|15
|16. DePaul
|20-5
|280
|17
|17. Miami
|17-6
|262
|16
|17. N.C. State
|17-6
|262
|19
|19. Syracuse
|17-7
|190
|21
|20. Oklahoma
|18-6
|167
|22
|21. Arizona State
|15-8
|163
|18
|22. Michigan
|19-5
|120
|—
|23. South Florida
|18-4
|98
|20
|24. California
|17-7
|52
|—
|25. Tennessee
|15-8
|36
|25
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 22, Texas A&M 19, Temple 14, Northwestern 12, Creighton 10, Green Bay 10, Drake 5, Kansas State 4, UALR 3, Tulane 1.