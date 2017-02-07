USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. UConn (31) 22-0 775 1 2. Maryland 23-1 739 3 3. Mississippi State 23-1 695 4 4. Florida State 22-2 660 5 5. Baylor 23-2 652 2 6. South Carolina 20-2 640 6 7. Notre Dame 22-3 588 8 8. Washington 22-3 533 10 9. Oregon State 22-2 527 11 10. Texas 19-4 503 13 11. Stanford 20-4 428 9 12. UCLA 18-5 425 12 13. Ohio State 21-5 405 14 14. Louisville 20-6 400 7 15. Duke 20-4 375 15 16. DePaul 20-5 280 17 17. Miami 17-6 262 16 17. N.C. State 17-6 262 19 19. Syracuse 17-7 190 21 20. Oklahoma 18-6 167 22 21. Arizona State 15-8 163 18 22. Michigan 19-5 120 — 23. South Florida 18-4 98 20 24. California 17-7 52 — 25. Tennessee 15-8 36 25

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 22, Texas A&M 19, Temple 14, Northwestern 12, Creighton 10, Green Bay 10, Drake 5, Kansas State 4, UALR 3, Tulane 1.