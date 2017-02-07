11:03 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » USA Today Women's Top…

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:56 pm 02/07/2017 01:56pm
Share

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 6, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (31) 22-0 775 1
2. Maryland 23-1 739 3
3. Mississippi State 23-1 695 4
4. Florida State 22-2 660 5
5. Baylor 23-2 652 2
6. South Carolina 20-2 640 6
7. Notre Dame 22-3 588 8
8. Washington 22-3 533 10
9. Oregon State 22-2 527 11
10. Texas 19-4 503 13
11. Stanford 20-4 428 9
12. UCLA 18-5 425 12
13. Ohio State 21-5 405 14
14. Louisville 20-6 400 7
15. Duke 20-4 375 15
16. DePaul 20-5 280 17
17. Miami 17-6 262 16
17. N.C. State 17-6 262 19
19. Syracuse 17-7 190 21
20. Oklahoma 18-6 167 22
21. Arizona State 15-8 163 18
22. Michigan 19-5 120
23. South Florida 18-4 98 20
24. California 17-7 52
25. Tennessee 15-8 36 25

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 22, Texas A&M 19, Temple 14, Northwestern 12, Creighton 10, Green Bay 10, Drake 5, Kansas State 4, UALR 3, Tulane 1.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » USA Today Women's Top…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball