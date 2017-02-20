USA Today Top 25 Poll

2:06 pm, February 20, 2017
By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 1:42 pm 02/20/2017 01:42pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (29) 28-0 797 1
2. Villanova (3) 26-2 768 2
3. Kansas 24-3 738 3
4. Arizona 25-3 665 6
5. UCLA 24-3 654 5
6. Louisville 22-5 620 7
7. Oregon 24-4 618 8
8. North Carolina 23-5 566 9
9. Baylor 22-5 534 4
10. Kentucky 22-5 493 11
11. Duke 22-5 446 14
12. Florida 22-5 421 13
13. West Virginia 21-6 413 12
14. Purdue 22-5 392 16
15. Wisconsin 22-5 354 10
16. Cincinnati 24-3 331 17
17. Notre Dame 21-7 250 20
18. Saint Mary’s 24-3 211 21
19. Virginia 18-8 196 15
20. Florida State 21-6 195 18
21. SMU 24-4 186 23
22. Butler 21-6 153 25
23. Creighton 22-5 111 22
24. Maryland 22-5 95 24
25. Wichita State 25-4 52

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 37, Southern Cal 26, Northwestern 19, Iowa State 15, Miami 11, Xavier 11, Middle Tennessee 10, Dayton 6, California 4, Kansas State 1, VCU 1.

