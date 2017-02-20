USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (29)
|28-0
|797
|1
|2. Villanova (3)
|26-2
|768
|2
|3. Kansas
|24-3
|738
|3
|4. Arizona
|25-3
|665
|6
|5. UCLA
|24-3
|654
|5
|6. Louisville
|22-5
|620
|7
|7. Oregon
|24-4
|618
|8
|8. North Carolina
|23-5
|566
|9
|9. Baylor
|22-5
|534
|4
|10. Kentucky
|22-5
|493
|11
|11. Duke
|22-5
|446
|14
|12. Florida
|22-5
|421
|13
|13. West Virginia
|21-6
|413
|12
|14. Purdue
|22-5
|392
|16
|15. Wisconsin
|22-5
|354
|10
|16. Cincinnati
|24-3
|331
|17
|17. Notre Dame
|21-7
|250
|20
|18. Saint Mary’s
|24-3
|211
|21
|19. Virginia
|18-8
|196
|15
|20. Florida State
|21-6
|195
|18
|21. SMU
|24-4
|186
|23
|22. Butler
|21-6
|153
|25
|23. Creighton
|22-5
|111
|22
|24. Maryland
|22-5
|95
|24
|25. Wichita State
|25-4
|52
|—
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 37, Southern Cal 26, Northwestern 19, Iowa State 15, Miami 11, Xavier 11, Middle Tennessee 10, Dayton 6, California 4, Kansas State 1, VCU 1.