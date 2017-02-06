USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (28)
|24-0
|789
|1
|2. Villanova (4)
|22-2
|766
|4
|3. Kansas
|20-3
|685
|2
|4. Louisville
|19-4
|669
|7
|5. Wisconsin
|20-3
|627
|9
|6. Oregon
|21-3
|589
|13
|7. North Carolina
|21-4
|581
|10
|8. Baylor
|20-3
|574
|3
|9. UCLA
|21-3
|562
|8
|10. Arizona
|21-3
|552
|5
|11. Cincinnati
|21-2
|463
|14
|12. Kentucky
|18-5
|443
|6
|13. Virginia
|17-5
|385
|11
|14. West Virginia
|18-5
|349
|12
|15. Florida State
|20-4
|335
|16
|16. South Carolina
|19-4
|285
|20
|17. Florida
|18-5
|283
|23
|18. Purdue
|19-5
|257
|24
|19. Duke
|18-5
|253
|21
|20. Saint Mary’s
|21-2
|248
|19
|21. Butler
|18-5
|162
|15
|22. Maryland
|20-3
|159
|17
|23. Creighton
|20-4
|90
|22
|24. Notre Dame
|17-7
|84
|18
|25. Xavier
|17-6
|75
|25
Others receiving votes: SMU 41, Southern Cal 33, Northwestern 20, Wichita State 9, Kansas State 7, New Mexico State 7, Iowa State 5, Miami 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, Akron 2, Oklahoma State 2, Dayton 1, Middle Tennessee 1.