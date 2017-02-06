USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (28) 24-0 789 1 2. Villanova (4) 22-2 766 4 3. Kansas 20-3 685 2 4. Louisville 19-4 669 7 5. Wisconsin 20-3 627 9 6. Oregon 21-3 589 13 7. North Carolina 21-4 581 10 8. Baylor 20-3 574 3 9. UCLA 21-3 562 8 10. Arizona 21-3 552 5 11. Cincinnati 21-2 463 14 12. Kentucky 18-5 443 6 13. Virginia 17-5 385 11 14. West Virginia 18-5 349 12 15. Florida State 20-4 335 16 16. South Carolina 19-4 285 20 17. Florida 18-5 283 23 18. Purdue 19-5 257 24 19. Duke 18-5 253 21 20. Saint Mary’s 21-2 248 19 21. Butler 18-5 162 15 22. Maryland 20-3 159 17 23. Creighton 20-4 90 22 24. Notre Dame 17-7 84 18 25. Xavier 17-6 75 25

Others receiving votes: SMU 41, Southern Cal 33, Northwestern 20, Wichita State 9, Kansas State 7, New Mexico State 7, Iowa State 5, Miami 4, UNC-Wilmington 3, Akron 2, Oklahoma State 2, Dayton 1, Middle Tennessee 1.