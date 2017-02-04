4:39 pm, February 5, 2017
UNC Wilmington rolls past Delaware 108-80

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:11 pm 02/04/2017 10:11pm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Chris Flemmings scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds as UNC Wilmington rolled past Delaware 108-80 on Saturday night, ending a two-game skid.

Flemmings was 8 of 11 from the floor including five 3-pointers for the Seahawks (21-4, 10-2 Colonial). Ambrose Mosley added 18 points. Devonte Cacok and Jaylen Fornes had 17 points apiece. The team averaged 69 percent shooting from the floor including 65.6 percent (21 of 32) from long range.

Mosely sank a pair of 3-pointers back-to-back midway through the first half to give the Seahawks a 23-18 edge with 11:25 to play. Fornes, Flemmings and Denzel Ingram combined for five more after that and the Seahawks held a 54-37 advantage at the break. They led the rest of the way.

Eric Carter and Ryan Daily scored 20 points apiece for the Blue Hens (9-16, 2-10) who have lost four of their last five.

