8:01 pm, February 18, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UNC-Greensboro knocks off Furman 73-52

UNC-Greensboro knocks off Furman 73-52

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:23 pm 02/18/2017 07:23pm
Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso sank seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help North Carolina-Greensboro knock off Southern Conference leader Furman in a 73-52 win Saturday.

Diante Baldwin added 21 points and dished out six assists and James Dickey hauled in 12 rebounds for UNC Greensboro, which shot 62 percent in the second half and 28 of 51 overall to end Furman’s 10-game win streak.

Leading by three midway through the second half, the Spartans (20-8, 11-4) pulled away with a 16-0 run that made it 68-49 with just over two minutes to play. Alonso had two of his 3-pointers during the breakaway run.

Furman (20-9, 13-3) was held to just three points during the final eight minutes of the game and fell to just half a game ahead of East Tennessee State, which beat Chattanooga on Saturday.

Devin Sibley led Furman with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UNC-Greensboro knocks off Furman 73-52
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball