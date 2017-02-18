UNC-Greensboro knocks off Furman 73-52

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso sank seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help North Carolina-Greensboro knock off Southern Conference leader Furman in a 73-52 win Saturday.

Diante Baldwin added 21 points and dished out six assists and James Dickey hauled in 12 rebounds for UNC Greensboro, which shot 62 percent in the second half and 28 of 51 overall to end Furman’s 10-game win streak.

Leading by three midway through the second half, the Spartans (20-8, 11-4) pulled away with a 16-0 run that made it 68-49 with just over two minutes to play. Alonso had two of his 3-pointers during the breakaway run.

Furman (20-9, 13-3) was held to just three points during the final eight minutes of the game and fell to just half a game ahead of East Tennessee State, which beat Chattanooga on Saturday.

Devin Sibley led Furman with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting.