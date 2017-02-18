9:31 pm, February 18, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

UMKC cruises past Chicago State 84-65

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 9:12 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Steward scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds and UMKC cruised past Chicago State 84-65 on Saturday night.

Steward was 7 of 9 from the floor including three from distance for the Kangaroos (15-13, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). LaVell Boyd added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds, Isaiah Ross had 13 points and Broderick Newbill had 11. The team averaged 50 percent (30 of 60) shooting from the floor compared to 38 percent (26 of 69) for Chicago State.

Ross sank three 3-pointers midway through the first half to help the Kangaroos to a 22-14 lead with 9:29 left and Boyd, Ross and Steward combined for four more after that to help make it 45-32 at the break.

UKMC led by double figures throughout the second half, cruising to the win.

Trayvon Palmer scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars (6-22, 1-10) who are on a seven-game skid.

