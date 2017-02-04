4:48 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UMBC beats Maine 83-71…

UMBC beats Maine 83-71 for 3rd straight win

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 3:14 pm 02/04/2017 03:14pm
Share

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Will Darley scored hit six 3-pointers and finished with 31 points and UMBC won its third straight game with an 83-71 win over Maine on Saturday.

Darley finished 11 of 20 from the field overall. Joe Sherburne added 16 points for the Retrievers (16-7, 7-3 America East), who hit nine 3-pointers and outscored the Black Bears 20-5 off the bench.

The 16 victories on the season are UMBC’s most since winning 15 in 2008-09, and its eight road wins are the most since 2007-08.

Wes Myers scored 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting and 9 of 12 at the line to lead the Black Bears (5-20, 1-9), who have lost seven straight. Vincent Eze added 15 points for Maine.

UMBC led by three at halftime but took control in the second, building a 72-53 lead after a Darley 3 with 6:35 left. Maine cut it to single digits late, but ran out of time.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » UMBC beats Maine 83-71…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball