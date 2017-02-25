6:42 pm, February 25, 2017
UConn extends streak to 103 with rout of Memphis

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 6:31 pm 02/25/2017 06:31pm
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson scores during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Memphis in Storrs, Conn., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson broke out of a shooting slump on Saturday, scoring 29 points to lead top-ranked UConn to a 91-48 win over Memphis that extended the Huskies record winning streak to 103 games.

The sophomore star, who was just 13 of 40 from the field during her previous three games, hit 11 of her 14 shots against the Tigers. She was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

Nepheesa Collier added 19 points and senior Saniya Chong had 14 points and seven assists in her final regular-season home game for the Huskies (28-0, 15-0 AAC).

Brea Elmore scored 19 points to lead Memphis (13-15, 6-9), which has lost three in a row after a three-game winning streak. Cheyenne Creighton added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Samuelson opened the game with a four-point play after being fouled on her first 3-point shot. She scored the Huskies first eight points and had 11 in the first quarter as UConn built a 30-13 lead.

