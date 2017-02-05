Plum scores 28 as No. 10 Washington beats Colorado, 79-75

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 28 points, Chantel Osahor had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 10 Washington held on to beat Colorado 79-75 on Sunday.

The Huskies (22-3, 10-2 Pac-12) have won eight of their last nine.

Kennedy Leonard and Alexis Robinson led Colorado with 19 points each and Makenzie Ellis scored 18.

The Huskies haven’t played many close games this season. Only one of their previous 21 wins were by single digits.

Colorado (13-10, 3-9) hung around after falling behind by nearly 20. The Huskies led 54-37 midway through the third when Colorado scored 11 straight points, capped by Leonard’s 3-pointer.

Washington stretched the lead to 14 early in the fourth but Colorado went on an 11-1 run to get within four, the closest it had been since early in the second quarter.

The Buffaloes had a chance to get within a possession but missed a layup and Plum scored five points as the Huskies stretched the lead to 72-61 with 3:29 left and closed it out.