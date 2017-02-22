9:38 pm, February 22, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Trump administration lifts transgender student bathroom protections, citing legal confusion.

UCF holds off Temple 71-69 behind Taylor’s 19 points

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:33 pm 02/22/2017 09:33pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — B.J. Taylor made the go-ahead jumper with 55 seconds to go and added a free throw with 3 seconds left to give the UCF Knights a 71-69 win over the Temple Owls on Wednesday night.

Taylor had 19 points and made 4 of 8 3-pointers for the Knights (18-10, 9-7 American), who needed a late run after trailing 61-57 with 5:35 left.

UCF had an 8-2 run to take a 65-63 lead. Temple answered and twice took the lead back with 3-pointers before Taylor closed it out in the final minute.

The Knights extended their win streak to three while the Owls have a three game-skid.

Obi Enechionyia had 17 point for the Owls (14-15, 5-11) and Shizz Alston Jr. added 15 points. Quinton Rose and Mark Williams added 11 points each.

Tacko Fall had 14 points, Matt Williams added 13, Nick Banyard had 11 and A.J. Davis 10 for UCF.

NCAA Basketball