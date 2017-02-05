4:36 pm, February 5, 2017
UC Riverside uses 2nd-half runs to beat Cal Poly 67-56

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:16 am 02/05/2017 12:16am
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Dikymbe Martin scored 17 points, Brandon Rosser added 16 and UC Riverside used a pair of second-half runs to beat Cal Poly 67-56 on Saturday night.

The Highlanders (7-13, 5-4 Big West) scored 10 straight to lead 64-53 on Martin’s pair of free throws with 51 seconds left. The Mustangs (7-16, 2-7) had the lead to start the second half, but UC Riverside had a 17-0 run, powered in the middle by a trio of consecutive 3s — two by Menno Dijkstra and one by Rosser. Dijkstra’s 3-point play with 13:33 left capped the run at 44-35.

The Mustangs got as close as one at 51-50 and again at 54-53, but the Highlanders pulled away from there.

Dijkstra added 11 points and Secean Johnson had nine points and 13 rebounds for UC Riverside.

Victor Joseph had 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting for the Mustangs.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
