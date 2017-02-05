4:36 pm, February 5, 2017
UC Davis pulls away late, edges UC Santa Barbara 67-64

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:12 am 02/05/2017 12:12am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Brynton Lemar scored 17 points, Siler Schneider added 14 and UC Davis pulled away inside two minutes for a 67-64 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Alex Hart made a layup to give the Gauchos their last lead, 57-56 with 2:08 to play, before UC Davis closed on an 11-7 run. Lemar scored five points and Darius Graham made four free throws during the spurt.

Lemar was 5 of 12 from the field and made three 3-pointers, and Schneider was 6-of-13 shooting. Chima Moneke and J.T. Adenrele added nine points apiece for UC Davis (14-9, 6-2 Big West), which outrebounded UC Santa Barbara 42-31. Moneke grabbed 10 rebounds and Adenrele had nine.

Hart had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead UC Santa Barbara (3-18, 1-8). Eric Childress added 11 points and Max Heidegger finished with 10.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
