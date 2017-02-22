12:37 am, February 22, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Tuesday's Women's Basketball Scores

Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 12:11 am 02/22/2017 12:11am
Share
EAST

Caldwell 83, Concordia (NY) 68

Duquesne 83, St. Bonaventure 61

Goldey Beacom 89, Chestnut Hill 72

Mount St. Vincent 86, Farmingdale 67

Rider 75, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Sage 64, Merchant Marine 47

Saint Joseph’s 57, George Mason 53

SOUTH

Barton 71, Lees-McRae 60

Campbell 50, Presbyterian 42

Cumberlands 62, Berea 43

High Point 64, Charleston Southern 62

Liberty 71, Longwood 38

Limestone 75, Erskine 55

Radford 51, Gardner-Webb 42

Randolph-Macon 65, Hollins 44

UNC Asheville 71, Winthrop 55

VCU 54, Davidson 47

Winston-Salem 50, Elizabeth City St. 41

MIDWEST

Carthage 80, Carroll (Wis.) 62

Iowa St. 90, Kansas 75

Kansas St. 79, Oklahoma 71

SOUTHWEST

South Florida 79, Houston 50

TOURNAMENT
CIAA Tournament
First Round

Bowie St. 69, Fayetteville St. 50

Lincoln (Pa.) 65, Shaw 62

Virginia St. 70, St. Augustine’s 43

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Tuesday's Women's Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball