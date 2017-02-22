Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Caldwell 83, Concordia (NY) 68
Duquesne 83, St. Bonaventure 61
Goldey Beacom 89, Chestnut Hill 72
Mount St. Vincent 86, Farmingdale 67
Rider 75, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Sage 64, Merchant Marine 47
Saint Joseph’s 57, George Mason 53
Barton 71, Lees-McRae 60
Campbell 50, Presbyterian 42
Cumberlands 62, Berea 43
High Point 64, Charleston Southern 62
Liberty 71, Longwood 38
Limestone 75, Erskine 55
Radford 51, Gardner-Webb 42
Randolph-Macon 65, Hollins 44
UNC Asheville 71, Winthrop 55
VCU 54, Davidson 47
Winston-Salem 50, Elizabeth City St. 41
Carthage 80, Carroll (Wis.) 62
Iowa St. 90, Kansas 75
Kansas St. 79, Oklahoma 71
South Florida 79, Houston 50
|TOURNAMENT
|CIAA Tournament
|First Round
Bowie St. 69, Fayetteville St. 50
Lincoln (Pa.) 65, Shaw 62
Virginia St. 70, St. Augustine’s 43