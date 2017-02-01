Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Castleton 69, Colby-Sawyer 43
Farmingdale 79, Merchant Marine 58
Lehman 74, Baruch 66
Old Westbury 81, Mount St. Vincent 57
Berea 66, Kentucky Christian 63
Cent. Arkansas 72, McNeese St. 49
Gardner-Webb 89, Winthrop 54
High Point 80, Longwood 49
Liberty 58, Campbell 52
Midway 53, Alice Lloyd 44
Presbyterian 58, Radford 54
UNC Asheville 56, Charleston Southern 47
VCU 57, Richmond 55
Beloit 49, Lake Forest 44
Indiana-Northwest at Moody Bible, ccd.
Ripon 55, St. Norbert 50
SMU 53, Memphis 44
Tulane 57, Houston 49
Tulsa 100, East Carolina 92
