Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 12:11 am 02/01/2017 12:11am
EAST

Castleton 69, Colby-Sawyer 43

Farmingdale 79, Merchant Marine 58

Lehman 74, Baruch 66

Old Westbury 81, Mount St. Vincent 57

SOUTH

Berea 66, Kentucky Christian 63

Cent. Arkansas 72, McNeese St. 49

Gardner-Webb 89, Winthrop 54

High Point 80, Longwood 49

Liberty 58, Campbell 52

Midway 53, Alice Lloyd 44

Presbyterian 58, Radford 54

UNC Asheville 56, Charleston Southern 47

VCU 57, Richmond 55

MIDWEST

Beloit 49, Lake Forest 44

Indiana-Northwest at Moody Bible, ccd.

Ripon 55, St. Norbert 50

SOUTHWEST

SMU 53, Memphis 44

Tulane 57, Houston 49

Tulsa 100, East Carolina 92

