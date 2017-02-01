Tuesday’s College Basketball Scores

Buffalo 101, Cent. Michigan 91
Colby-Sawyer 77, Castleton 74
Davidson 75, Saint Joseph’s 60
Dayton 75, Fordham 66
Fairfield 78, Manhattan 49
Farmingdale 80, NY Maritime 75
Iowa 83, Rutgers 63
Lehman 68, Baruch 54
Old Westbury 78, Purchase 75
Rhode Island 82, George Washington 70
Wake Forest 85, Boston College 80
Yeshiva 75, Sage 68
Alice Lloyd 77, Midway 68
Freed-Hardeman 104, Crowley’s Ridge 56
Georgetown (Ky.) 87, Maine-Fort Kent 70
Kentucky 90, Georgia 81, OT
Liberty 71, Presbyterian 51
Mississippi 88, Mississippi St. 61
North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78
Temple 79, Tulane 71
Tennessee 87, Auburn 77
Akron 76, N. Illinois 73
Ball St. 81, Toledo 80
Bowling Green 83, Miami (Ohio) 72
Concordia (Wis.) 82, Marian (Wis.) 65
Creighton 76, Butler 67
Georgetown 76, DePaul 73
Kent St. 70, E. Michigan 64
Lake Forest 59, Beloit 50
Lakeland 79, Edgewood 62
Maryland 77, Ohio St. 71
Missouri St. 82, Loyola of Chicago 81, OT
North Central (Minn.) 87, Faith Baptist 51
St. Norbert 79, Ripon 62
UMKC 93, Ottawa, Kan. 67
W. Michigan 90, Ohio 85
West Virginia 85, Iowa St. 72
Wis. Lutheran 67, Milwaukee Engineering 63
Wisconsin 57, Illinois 43
Denver 93, Oral Roberts 69
Vanderbilt 68, Texas A&M 54
Boise St. 79, Colorado St. 76
Grand Canyon 95, Bethesda 66
San Diego St. 77, Wyoming 68
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments