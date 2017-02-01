9:31 am, February 1, 2017
Tuesday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 1:17 am 02/01/2017 01:17am
EAST

Buffalo 101, Cent. Michigan 91

Colby-Sawyer 77, Castleton 74

Davidson 75, Saint Joseph’s 60

Dayton 75, Fordham 66

Fairfield 78, Manhattan 49

Farmingdale 80, NY Maritime 75

Iowa 83, Rutgers 63

Lehman 68, Baruch 54

Old Westbury 78, Purchase 75

Rhode Island 82, George Washington 70

Wake Forest 85, Boston College 80

Yeshiva 75, Sage 68

SOUTH

Alice Lloyd 77, Midway 68

Freed-Hardeman 104, Crowley’s Ridge 56

Georgetown (Ky.) 87, Maine-Fort Kent 70

Kentucky 90, Georgia 81, OT

Liberty 71, Presbyterian 51

Mississippi 88, Mississippi St. 61

North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78

Temple 79, Tulane 71

Tennessee 87, Auburn 77

MIDWEST

Akron 76, N. Illinois 73

Ball St. 81, Toledo 80

Bowling Green 83, Miami (Ohio) 72

Concordia (Wis.) 82, Marian (Wis.) 65

Creighton 76, Butler 67

Georgetown 76, DePaul 73

Kent St. 70, E. Michigan 64

Lake Forest 59, Beloit 50

Lakeland 79, Edgewood 62

Maryland 77, Ohio St. 71

Missouri St. 82, Loyola of Chicago 81, OT

North Central (Minn.) 87, Faith Baptist 51

St. Norbert 79, Ripon 62

UMKC 93, Ottawa, Kan. 67

W. Michigan 90, Ohio 85

West Virginia 85, Iowa St. 72

Wis. Lutheran 67, Milwaukee Engineering 63

Wisconsin 57, Illinois 43

SOUTHWEST

Denver 93, Oral Roberts 69

Vanderbilt 68, Texas A&M 54

FAR WEST

Boise St. 79, Colorado St. 76

Grand Canyon 95, Bethesda 66

San Diego St. 77, Wyoming 68

