Toledo shoots 53 percent, rolls past Eastern Michigan 73-57

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Nate Navigato scored 16 points, Jordan Lauf had 15 and Toledo cruised to a 73-57 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing skid.

Jonathan Williams added 14 points for the Rockets (12-12, 5-6 Mid-American), who shot 53 percent from the field (28 of 53), made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded Eastern Michigan 38-29.

Ty Toney had 13 points to lead the Eagles (13-11, 5-6). Willie Mangum IV scored 11 points and James Thompson IV grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and chipped in nine points.

Toledo took the lead for good with about five minute left in the first half and had a 26-22 halftime lead. The Rockets opened the second half on a 22-13 run to stretch their lead to 48-35 with 11:32 remaining. Eastern Michigan pulled to 54-47 with seven minutes left but didn’t get closer.