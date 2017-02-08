Thomas scores season best 25, IUPUI cruises over Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellon Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and IUPUI won its second straight following a three-game losing streak 89-78 over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday night.

Thomas made just five field goals but made all 13 of his free throws. Darell Combs scored 18 points and Matt O’Leary had 17 for the Jaguars (11-14, 5-6 Summit League), who shot 50 percent and hit 13 3-pointers.

Marcus Tyus scored 20 points to lead Omaha (13-12, 6-6). The Mavericks shot 47.8 percent and hit 28 free throws but managed just six 3s and turned the ball over 18 times; leading to 26 Jaguars points.

A Thomas 3-point play opened a 12-point Jaguars lead (53-41) with 17:17 left in the second. Tyus’ layup cut the lead to 66-57 with 9:30 remaining, but an Aaron Brennan jumper on the next possession for IUPUI pushed its advantage back to 11, and the Jaguars led by 10-plus the rest of the way.