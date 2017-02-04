Thomas, Livingston rally UMass Lowell past Binghamton 60-59

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jahad Thomas scored 19 points with five assists and five rebounds and Tyler Livingston put his team on top for good late in the game as UMass Lowell rallied in the second half to edge Binghamton 60-59 on Saturday.

Thomas was 7 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the line for the River Hawks (10-15, 4-6 America East) who trailed for much of the game. Ryan Jones added 15 points and Livingston finished with 12.

UMass trailed 31-24 at the break but battled back in the second half and Jones sank a 3-pointer to tie it 56-56 with 2:32 to play. Livingston followed with a layup to put the River Hawks on top for good, 58-56, then dunked to make it 60-57 with 12 seconds remaining.

Willie Rodriguez scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Bearcats (12-13, 3-7).