Thomas leads No. 5 FSU women past Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Shakayla Thomas scored a season-high 23 points and fifth-ranked Florida State cruised to a 102-60 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

The Seminoles reached the century mark for only the fourth time in Atlantic Coast Conference game. The last time was Jan. 25, 2015, also against Wake Forest.

Thomas, who has five 20-point games this season, scored seven of the Seminoles’ first 11 points and had 11 in the first quarter. They were up 22-9 after the first 10 minutes.

FSU (23-2, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was up by as many as 44 midway late in the fourth quarter as it extended its winning streak to 10.

Chatrice White added 14 points and Ivey Slaughter 13 for the Seminoles.

Elisa Penna led the Demon Deacons (14-10, 5-6) with 18 points, and Alex Sharp added 11.