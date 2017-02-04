10:14 pm, February 4, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Story developing.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Thomas has 26 points,…

Thomas has 26 points, 11 boards, New Orleans beats Nicholls

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 9:59 pm 02/04/2017 09:59pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Erik Thomas had 26 points while grabbing 11 rebounds to help lead New Orleans to a 78-69 win over Nicholls on Saturday night.

The victory, along with Sam Houston State’s 71-64 loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday, moved the Privateers (13-9, 8-3) into a first place tie in the Southland Conference with the Bearkats.

Christavious Gill drove for a layup to start the second half and give New Orleans a 39-37 lead. The Privateers pulled away to a 59-49 advantage with 8:05 left and coasted to the win as Nicholls could not close the gap.

Tevin Broyles had 12 points and Gill and Nate Frye each added 12 for New Orleans, which has won four of its last six games.

Nicholls made six more 3-pointers but the Privateers dropped in 11 more free throws.

Jahvaughn Powell hit 4 of 9 from distance for 25 points to lead Nicholls (11-13, 4-7).

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Thomas has 26 points,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball