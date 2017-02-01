Thomas, Bucknell beat American U 80-60 for 5th straight win

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Zach Thomas had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Bucknell cruised to its fifth-consecutive win, beating American U 80-60 on Wednesday night.

Nana Foulland added 16 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, and two blocked shots for Bucknell (18-6, 10-1 Patriot League), which shot a season-high 61.2 percent from the field.

Thomas scored five points and Kimbal Mackenzie hit a 3-pointer to cap a 14-0 run to open the game and the Bison never trailed. They took a 13-point lead into the break and a layup by Thomas made it 45-28 with 17:50 to play. Mark Gasperini’s jumper pulled American within eight, but Foulland had a dunk and made 1 of 2 free throws before Thomas and John Azzinaro hit back-to-back 3s to make it 63-46 and Bucknell led by double figures the rest of the way.

Sa’eed Nelson scored 14 and Delante Jones added 11 points for American (5-17, 2-9), which has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine.