5:23 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Thomas, Bucknell beat American…

Thomas, Bucknell beat American U 80-60 for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:17 pm 02/01/2017 09:17pm
Share

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Zach Thomas had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Bucknell cruised to its fifth-consecutive win, beating American U 80-60 on Wednesday night.

Nana Foulland added 16 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, and two blocked shots for Bucknell (18-6, 10-1 Patriot League), which shot a season-high 61.2 percent from the field.

Thomas scored five points and Kimbal Mackenzie hit a 3-pointer to cap a 14-0 run to open the game and the Bison never trailed. They took a 13-point lead into the break and a layup by Thomas made it 45-28 with 17:50 to play. Mark Gasperini’s jumper pulled American within eight, but Foulland had a dunk and made 1 of 2 free throws before Thomas and John Azzinaro hit back-to-back 3s to make it 63-46 and Bucknell led by double figures the rest of the way.

Sa’eed Nelson scored 14 and Delante Jones added 11 points for American (5-17, 2-9), which has lost four in a row and eight of its last nine.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Thomas, Bucknell beat American…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball