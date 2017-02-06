3:08 pm, February 7, 2017
The Women’s Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:44 am 02/06/2017 11:44am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 22-0 825 1
2. Baylor 23-1 790 2
3. Maryland 23-1 758 3
4. Mississippi St. 23-1 709 5
5. Florida St. 21-2 682 6
6. South Carolina 20-2 680 4
7. Notre Dame 21-3 606 7
8. Stanford 20-3 593 8
9. Oregon St. 22-2 547 11
10. Washington 22-3 540 10
11. Texas 18-4 489 12
12. Louisville 20-5 458 9
13. Ohio St. 21-5 423 14
14. Duke 20-4 407 15
15. UCLA 17-5 341 13
16. Miami 17-5 331 16
17. NC State 17-6 294 19
18. DePaul 20-5 276 17
19. Oklahoma 18-6 237 18
20. Syracuse 17-7 190 24
21. Michigan 19-5 122 -
22. South Florida 18-4 95 20
23. Arizona St. 15-8 72 23
24. Tennessee 15-8 67 -
25. Kansas St 17-7 48 -

Others receiving votes: Drake 43, Texas A&M 22, Kentucky 14, West Virginia 12, Green Bay 12, Creighton 10, Temple 9, Gonzaga 7, California 7, Colorado St. 4, Missouri 4, Dayton 1.

