The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (33)
|22-0
|825
|1
|2. Baylor
|23-1
|790
|2
|3. Maryland
|23-1
|758
|3
|4. Mississippi St.
|23-1
|709
|5
|5. Florida St.
|21-2
|682
|6
|6. South Carolina
|20-2
|680
|4
|7. Notre Dame
|21-3
|606
|7
|8. Stanford
|20-3
|593
|8
|9. Oregon St.
|22-2
|547
|11
|10. Washington
|22-3
|540
|10
|11. Texas
|18-4
|489
|12
|12. Louisville
|20-5
|458
|9
|13. Ohio St.
|21-5
|423
|14
|14. Duke
|20-4
|407
|15
|15. UCLA
|17-5
|341
|13
|16. Miami
|17-5
|331
|16
|17. NC State
|17-6
|294
|19
|18. DePaul
|20-5
|276
|17
|19. Oklahoma
|18-6
|237
|18
|20. Syracuse
|17-7
|190
|24
|21. Michigan
|19-5
|122
|-
|22. South Florida
|18-4
|95
|20
|23. Arizona St.
|15-8
|72
|23
|24. Tennessee
|15-8
|67
|-
|25. Kansas St
|17-7
|48
|-
Others receiving votes: Drake 43, Texas A&M 22, Kentucky 14, West Virginia 12, Green Bay 12, Creighton 10, Temple 9, Gonzaga 7, California 7, Colorado St. 4, Missouri 4, Dayton 1.