The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (59)
|24-0
|1619
|1
|2. Villanova (6)
|22-2
|1565
|4
|3. Kansas
|20-3
|1446
|3
|4. Louisville
|19-4
|1411
|6
|5. Oregon
|21-3
|1263
|13
|6. Baylor
|20-3
|1255
|2
|7. Wisconsin
|20-3
|1232
|10
|8. North Carolina
|21-4
|1145
|12
|9. Arizona
|21-3
|1136
|5
|10. UCLA
|21-3
|1115
|11
|11. Cincinnati
|21-2
|876
|14
|12. Virginia
|17-5
|875
|9
|13. West Virginia
|18-5
|861
|7
|14. Florida State
|20-4
|839
|15
|15. Kentucky
|18-5
|741
|8
|16. Purdue
|19-5
|537
|23
|17. Florida
|18-5
|530
|24
|18. Duke
|18-5
|514
|21
|19. South Carolina
|19-4
|493
|19
|20. Saint Mary’s
|21-2
|468
|18
|21. Maryland
|20-3
|326
|17
|22. Butler
|18-5
|285
|16
|23. Creighton
|20-4
|207
|22
|24. Xavier
|17-6
|144
|—
|25. SMU
|20-4
|107
|—
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.