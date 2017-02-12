Texas A&M rallies to beat No. 24 Lady Vols 61-59

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Khaalia Hillsman converted an offensive rebound for the go-ahead basket with four seconds left Sunday as Texas A&M erased an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a 61-59 victory over No. 24 Tennessee.

Tennessee’s Mercedes Russell attempted a potential game-tying baseline attempt that bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. Tennessee (16-9, 7-5 SEC) missed its last 11 field-goal attempts as Texas A&M (19-6, 9-3) outscored the Lady Vols 14-1 over the final 8½ minutes.

The result likely will knock Tennessee out of the Top 25. The Lady Vols had returned to the rankings Monday after an eight-week absence.

After trailing by 11 early in the fourth quarter, Texas A&M rallied to tie it at 59-all on Curtyce Knox’s 3-pointer with 2:44 left.

Texas A&M had the ball twice with a chance to break the tie but missed three shots on one possession and had Jasmine Lumpkin travel on its next possession.

But after Diamond DeShields missed a jumper with 39 seconds left, Texas A&M had one more chance to take the lead. This time, the Aggies cashed in as Hillsman got a putback off a missed shot by Danni Williams.

Williams led the Aggies with 18 points. Hillsman had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Knox added 10 points and 10 assists.

Russell had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee. Alexa Middleton scored 14 points.

Tennessee never trailed in the first half and withstood DeShields’ foul trouble to lead 38-32 at the intermission. The Lady Vols were ahead 26-19 with 7:51 left in the second quarter when DeShields picked up her second foul, causing her to sit out the remainder of the first half.

Texas A&M took its first lead of the day on Lumpkin’s jumper in the paint with 2:17 left in the third quarter. Tennessee’s Alexa Middleton responded by sinking consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 12-0 run that put the Lady Vols ahead 58-47 with 8:49 remaining.

But the Lady Vols would score just one more point the rest of the night.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Knox shot just 3 of 15, but her passing helped keep the Aggies in the game. Knox entered the day with 9.5 assists per game to lead all Division I players, putting her on pace for an SEC single-season record for assists per game. Martha Monk had 8.9 assists per game for Auburn in 1980-81. Knox also was on pace for the highest assist average of any Division I player since Gonzaga’s Courtney Vandersloot had 10.3 per game in 2010-11.

Tennessee: The Lady Vols didn’t get much offense from DeShields, who had been averaging a team-high 18.5 points. After sitting out most of the second quarter with foul trouble, DeShields didn’t take a single shot in the third period. She ended up shooting 4 of 12 and scoring eight points.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Visits LSU on Thursday.

Tennessee: At Alabama on Thursday.